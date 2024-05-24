Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.67. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

