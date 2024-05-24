Royal Bank of Canada Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current year.
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
