Royal Bank of Canada Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$621.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.23. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.15.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.