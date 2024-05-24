Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 1,329.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

