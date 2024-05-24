GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 4.9 %

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ( NYSE:GHG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

