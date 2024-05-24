GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 4.9 %
GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Stories
