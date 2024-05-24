Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHUN. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Phunware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phunware

Phunware Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Phunware has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.