Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

