Telsey Advisory Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $985.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $930.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $900.31.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $904.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $871.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.32. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.