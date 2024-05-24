HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

PBYI opened at $3.99 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

