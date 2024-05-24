Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.92 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $71,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $3,321,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

