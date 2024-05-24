Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.34) price target on the stock.

Marshalls Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.62. The company has a market capitalization of £805.39 million, a PE ratio of 4,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Marshalls

About Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total value of £67,519.35 ($85,815.14). In other news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 13,439 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($44,751.12). Also, insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total value of £67,519.35 ($85,815.14). 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.