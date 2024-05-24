Roth Capital Upgrades Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Airship AI Trading Down 16.6 %

NASDAQ:AISP opened at $3.87 on Monday. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Airship AI will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

