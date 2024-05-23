Allstate Corp Sells 232 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 3,435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $341.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $167.33 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

