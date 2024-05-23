Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK traded up $11.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $904.65. The company had a trading volume of 636,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $900.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

