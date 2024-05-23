Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.58. 987,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,221. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $254.65 and a 52-week high of $357.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.78 and its 200 day moving average is $324.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

