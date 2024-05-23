Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,630 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after acquiring an additional 562,256 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,601,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676,762. The stock has a market cap of $522.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

