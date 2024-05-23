Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 55,672 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,672 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,285 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

