Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 970,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,694,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 113,264 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4,371.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

