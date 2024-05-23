TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $130,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.83. 2,859,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. The company has a market cap of $475.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

