TCW Group Inc. Sells 138,751 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,751 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $47,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,174. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

