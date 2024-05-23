TCW Group Inc. Has $38.88 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $38,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 299,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,007,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.