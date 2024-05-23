TCW Group Inc. Buys 28,649 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,267,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,546,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

