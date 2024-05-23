Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,471.35

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,471.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00191728 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $377.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

