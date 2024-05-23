Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $51.33 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Verasity has a market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

