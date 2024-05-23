Grin Market Cap Tops $3.31 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $171,671.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,657.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.33 or 0.00720520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00123219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00047668 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00207981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00093235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

