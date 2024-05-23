TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $137,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.3 %

ASML stock traded up $11.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $934.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.97. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

