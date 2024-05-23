DORVAL Corp Acquires Shares of 253,822 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.1% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DORVAL Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,545,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

