DORVAL Corp Invests $10.83 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 5.2% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

