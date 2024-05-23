DORVAL Corp Takes $2.15 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DORVAL Corp owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

