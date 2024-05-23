DORVAL Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DORVAL Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,772. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

