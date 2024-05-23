The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,157.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $14.07 on Thursday, reaching $172.21. 16,701,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $205.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

