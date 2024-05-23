Arie Lior Bitton Acquires 1,000 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,910.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.87. 93,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,595. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.51.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

