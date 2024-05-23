AXS Investments LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,459 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 858,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,277. The company has a market cap of $526.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

