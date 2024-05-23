AXS Investments LLC Sells 445,548 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445,548 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 825,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

