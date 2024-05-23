SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 220,347 Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 17.63% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 420,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EOCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.