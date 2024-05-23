SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 163,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $263,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.78. 11,700,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,510,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,544 shares of company stock worth $453,751,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

