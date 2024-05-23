SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1,764.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,377 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 809,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,890. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

