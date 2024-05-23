SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,436 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $109.49. 35,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

