SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,568 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $808.45. 3,021,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,930. The company has a market capitalization of $768.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $763.51 and its 200 day moving average is $690.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $820.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

