Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.10 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00055848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,985,032 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.