Komodo Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,901,328 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

