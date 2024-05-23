Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $68,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.69. 228,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,811. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

