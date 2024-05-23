US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,551,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $686,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,025,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,147. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

