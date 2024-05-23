US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $220,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

MRK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $331.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.