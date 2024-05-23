US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $196,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 34,150,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,815,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

