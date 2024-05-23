US Bancorp DE Sells 6,074 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $161,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,565,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $262.77. The company had a trading volume of 699,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,822. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.