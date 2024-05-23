ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 262,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.55. 1,848,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

