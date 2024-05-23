Cohort’s (CHRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Cohort Trading Up 3.7 %

Cohort stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 838 ($10.65). The company had a trading volume of 160,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 606.75. The firm has a market cap of £340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,539.39 and a beta of 0.51. Cohort has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 848 ($10.78).

Get Cohort alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,443.82). In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,443.82). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.52), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,644.22). Insiders own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.