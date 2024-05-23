Commerce Bank Buys 5,345 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $263.58. 941,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

