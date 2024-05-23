Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

