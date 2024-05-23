FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.88. 376,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,923. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

